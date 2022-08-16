The Marshallese alphabet looks similar and is in the same order of the English alphabet. However, there are some letters with marks that follow the letter.
The phonetic symbolisms are given to each sound of the letter, how the letter sounds comes by noticing the difference between the letter with marks and the ones without marks.
Following is a rough sketch of the alphabet and how they sound. Notice there are two l’s, two m’s, 3 n’s and 3 o’s in Marshallese.
Marshallese Alphabeta a, sound like a in star
ā same sound of a in apple
b sound like bwi
d d is a light trill and r is a heavier trill or rolled r
e ay, as in day, or sometimes a shorter e, as in hen
i between the ee in seen and the i in sin
j the j sound in jeep
k k sound like key
l l sound in leah
ļ a heavier l, as in lost or ball
m m, as in man
ṃ in the neighborhood of the m+w, as in mum
n n, as in need (tongue tip touches the upper teeth)
ņ n sound in non
ñ somewhere near the ng in the word English
o o, short, as in show
ǫ o, long, as in hog
ō the long er sound in herd
p p, as in pin
r r, as in re
t t, as in tea
u oo, as in wood
ū u, as in curl
w w, as in we
y y, sound like why
Provided by Micronesian Coalition
