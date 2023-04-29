By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — The Marshall Islands ambassador to the United States visited Enid on Friday, April 28, 2023, for a short tour of the city.
Gerald M. Zackios, ambassador since 2016, visited Enid High School, where he heard the Multicultural Choir perform before he headed to Tyson Foods for a tour of the plant.
There are an estimated 2,800 Marshallese people in Enid, many who work at Tyson.
During another tour, Jay Sharp, medical residency administrator at Great Salt Plains Health Center, gave a video presentation of the facility to Zackios.
Practice administrator Raquel Gramillo gave a tour of the health center, which includes a new dental area, a new X-ray machine and a sonogram room.
Great Plains is a nonprofit health facility with a board of directors and is federally funded, with patients paying on a sliding scale.
“The important thing with the Marshallese people is to build trust,” Zackios said. “We are shy people used to the simple ways of our island.”
He asked about health care here, because care is universal in the Marshall Islands and much easier to access.
Sharp said Great Plains has a Medicaid and SoonerCare navigator to help patients.
“Also, Dr. Sheldon Riklon who is a practicing Marshallese physician comes from the University of Arkansas to consult with us on our care of the Marshallese,” Gramillo said.
Great Plains also has a mobile unit and has facilities in Medford, Cherokee and Canton.
“We are offering the only residency program in Northwest Oklahoma and will have up to 12 physicians working here to learn skills necessary to pass the board,” Sharp said.
Zackios saw a Marshallese flag on the wall and told members of the tour the flag was designed by the wife of the first president of the Island.
Prior to becoming ambassador, Zackios started in civil service in the Marshall Islands in 1985, when he was hired as fiscal officer for the Department of Aging. He worked there for two years before returning to school. He completed his law degree in 1989 at the University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.
The Republic of the Marshall Islands has a unique relationship with the U.S. The Compact of Free Association with the Federated States of Micronesia allows the United States access to their islands and citizens from there to come and go to the U.S. using a passport.
