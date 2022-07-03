ENID, Okla. — Fresh produce, a petting zoo and the red, white and blue drew in families all weekend for some fun on the farm.
The Farm Market at Red Bird Farm, at 8812 N. Oklahoma 81, will be open through the Monday holiday to celebrate America’s birthday.
The market will open Monday at 7 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. The farm only opens up for special events and holidays. The farm opened July 2 for all day market events, as well.
The Evatt family, who owns and operates Red Bird Farm, worked together Saturday to host patrons on the farm.
“It’s a great thing for the kids to do and for people to come get fresh produce,” Kent Evatt said.
Inside of their red barn, they sold melons, peaches and a variety of other fresh foods. Outside is their petting zoo with pigs, chickens, goats, donkeys and more.
Patrons can pay to pick a bucket of fresh blackberries, from the third of an acre berry patch. Evatt said this would likely be the last time berry picking is open for the season.
“We had a lot of families today,” he said. “A lot of people really look forward to the peaches. These peaches are from South Carolina. I am really happy with them.”
