ENID, Okla. — City planning commissioners on Monday are set to once again consider approving a communications tower to be built in a Garfield County neighborhood, whose residents objected to the tower’s placement and height during a meeting last month.
Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) members had for a second time tabled the use by review approval during their June 21 meeting.
Commissioners on Monday will first vote to remove the item from the table, then to approve the monopole’s 74-foot height, which would allow Nextlink Internet to begin building.
Commissioners, in their 6-1 vote, had said tabling was so representatives of Nextlink could meet with Northwood Addition residents, who said the proposed tower violated the neighborhood’s covenants.
Resident Dan Burchell said covenant rules state private business ventures aren’t supposed to be allowed in the neighborhood.
The internet tower would be located on a private lot south of a residence on Wilderness Road. MAPC had previously tabled the item in May because notice signs hadn’t been posted on the property.
Nextlink representative John Turner said last month that the location was the best — and so far, only tested — spot to broadcast internet access to the entire neighborhood.
Vance Air Force Base and Enid Woodring Regional Airport, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, have reviewed and approved the tower’s height for impacts to air navigation.
Though the tower falls under both MAPC jurisdiction and Vance military compatibility area, use by review approval is necessary because the neighborhood is located in Garfield County, so the tower must follow county ordinance.
MAPC meets at 6 p.m. in the city administration building’s council chambers.
