ENID, Okla. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon, May 2, 2023, on East Maine.
At around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Enid Police Department responded to 2501 E. Maine for a single-vehicle wreck.
According to a police spokesperson, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman riding on the same motorcycle traveling westbound on Maine attempting to take the curve around Northern Oklahoma College when they went off the roadway to the right and wrecked.
Both were transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with undetermined injuries, according to police.
According to EPD, excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor, but the wreck is under investigation. It is unknown whether they were wearing helmets.
