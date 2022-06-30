ENID, Okla. — A 19-year-old Enid man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Justin Shaklee was sentenced to 15 years, with five years to serve in prison and 10 years suspended, in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody on the first count and five years, to run concurrently, in prison on the second count.
Nine other counts of possession of child pornography Shaklee was initially charged with in November 2021 were dismissed without costs.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, during an Enid Police Department investigation regarding the possession of and distribution of child pornography in reference to a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an EPD sergeant spoke with Shaklee about reported images downloaded.
The affidavit states Shaklee admitted to having downloaded, viewed and distributed the images, which included a 10-second video involving a toddler-aged child, and also to having someone sexually abuse their younger sibling, record it and send him the video.
Shaklee showed the camera roll on his phone to the sergeant and said videos of a then-15-year-old he had taken when he was 16 years old were on there, the affidavit states.
The sergeant found photos and videos of what appeared to be younger teenage girls in the recently deleted album, according to the affidavit.
According to online court records, Shaklee will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund on each charge; a $150 DNA fee; $8,322 in jail costs; a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee; and $29.50 in medical costs.
Upon release, Shaklee is subject to the special conditions and rules for sex offenders.
