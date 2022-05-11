ENID, Okla. — A 31-year-old Enid man will serve 18 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to charges of rape and using technology to solicit a minor.
Ival Ray Coleman was sentenced to 43 years, with 25 suspended, in Department of Corrections custody on both an amended charge second-degree rape and a charge of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.
The two sentences will run concurrently.
Around 4:47 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, Enid Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac. Officers found Coleman in the parked, running vehicle with a 13-year-old girl, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The teenager told police she met Coleman on Snapchat and initially told him she was 16, the affidavit states. When Coleman told her he was 30, she told him she actually was 13. Coleman told her that was OK.
On the night police found them in the car, the girl said she sent Coleman her address, snuck out of her home and got into Coleman's vehicle, according to the affidavit. The girl said after parking the vehicle, Coleman began touching her sexually and later told her to get into the backseat of the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the girl said once in the backseat, Coleman raped her.
Coleman told police he found the girl on Snapchat and began talking with her, saying he wanted to be a mentor to her. The affidavit states Coleman said he picked her up around 2:30 or 3 a.m. and that they began to talk.
According to the affidavit, Coleman said the girl "instigated it all" and that he did not rape her.
Coleman will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund on each charge; and $15,808 jail costs.
Upon release, Coleman is subject to the special conditions and rules for sex offenders.
