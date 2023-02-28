ENID, Okla. — A 62-year-old Enid man was sentenced Monday to 10 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with five of those years suspended, on sexual battery and rape by instrumentation charges.
Wallace Dwayne Prim pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, to the two counts, receiving 10 years with the DOC — with five years suspended — on the sexual battery count and 15 years with the DOC, with all but five years suspended, on the rape by instrumentation charge.
Prim was initially facing a first-degree rape charge, as well, but it was dismissed without costs at the request of the state on Monday.
The two sentences will run concurrently, and Prim will receive credit for time served. Prim will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for consideration for parole.
After his release, he will be under DOC supervision and will have to follow Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act rules. He was also ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; $14,720 in jail costs; a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee; and $92.49 in medical costs.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a woman contacted EPD on March 25, 2022, and said she had been sexually assaulted.
During an interview, the woman, who has a mental disability, said she met a man, later identified as Prim, at a convenience store the day prior and needed a place to stay, according to the affidavit. Wallace said she could stay at his residence in the 2400 block of East Pine, and they left in a silver vehicle.
Once there, the woman said Prim told her to smoke a “white rock substance.” Afterward, she said she felt “numb,” fell onto a mattress and “was passing out,” according to the affidavit. She said this was when Prim began sexually assaulting her.
She said she felt uncomfortable and tried to speak but “could not say anything.”
Prim left the residence, and the woman said she tried to leave but was having a difficult time standing up and moving around, according to the affidavit. She said she did not go out the back door because of “guard dogs” and that the front door was tied shut and had knives stuck in the door.
According to the affidavit, the woman then got sick and laid back down, saying that later, Prim, with a glass pipe and white powder substance, shook her awake and that she smoked the substance because he made her feel uncomfortable.
The woman fell asleep and said after she awoke, Prim sexually assaulted her, adding that she “thought the best course of action was to obey Prim because she didn’t want to get hurt,” according to the affidavit.
Prim later let the woman leave, according to the affidavit. After she left, she was able to call 911 from another residence in the area.
The woman later gave police descriptions of the man and the house she had been at.
Prim was later taken to EPD for questioning. According to the affidavit, “it was obvious” Prim was in “what appeared to be an intoxicated state” during the interview and was having difficulty staying awake and focused and carrying on conversations, so he wasn’t interviewed at the time of the affidavit.
Police executed search warrants to collect evidence from Prim and the residence, and items consistent with the woman’s story were found. Video footage from the convenience store also showed the woman and Prim speaking and the woman leaving with Prim, according to the affidavit.
A competency hearing had been ordered for Prim after he was charged on March 30, 2022, and he was later found to meet the criteria for adjudicative competence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.