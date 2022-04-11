ENID, Okla. — A 21-year-old Enid man was sentenced Monday morning in the January 2020 fatal shooting of teenager during a home invasion.
Damon Lee Robinson received 35 years, with all but the first 25 suspended, to an amended charge of second-degree murder, and 10 years — to run concurrently — on a conspiracy charge.
Robinson was charged in March 2020, along with Rico Lamar Stennis, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy for acting in concert with 14-year-old Ezavier Condit and causing Condit’s death during the commission of a first-degree burglary.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, in this case a first-degree burglary, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
Robinson pleaded guilty to the amended second-degree murder and conspiracy charges in January 2021. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered .
Robinson will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $250 to the victim’s compensation fund; and a $150 DNA fee; Jail costs were waived by the court because of Robinson's mental health issues.
At 12:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, Enid Police Department responded to a report of a possible burglary at 1602 E. Park, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The door had been kicked open, but the person who entered had left, and the burglary was captured by a video camera installed inside the house.
Later, at 3:18 a.m., EPD responded to a second call of a possible burglary at the same address. The resident, Olivia Jaid Hollis-Boegle, said three people had been there the second time.
Armed with a pistol the second time, Hollis-Boegle said she fired three rounds total: one while standing in her doorway, another as she was stepping into the yard as the three were running away and then a third shot, according to the affidavit. She said she did not think he had hit anybody.
Detectives located one spent shell casing in the driveway and another in the middle of 16th, another affidavit states.
Officers found Condit, who appeared dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, a half-block north of the residence, the affidavit states. He was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
In an interview, Robinson told EPD that he and Condit had gone to the residence to get marijuana to smoke. Hollis-Boegle, who had a medical marijuana card, worked at a Waynoka area marijuana farm at the time.
In a separate interview, then-17-year-old Stennis told officers he was mad at Hollis-Boegle after she had kicked him out of the Park residence on Jan. 29, 2020, according to a third affidavit. Stennis contacted Robinson to see if he could “hit a lick” and told Robinson where the cash and drugs were located in the house.
Stennis said after the robbery was completed, he received a call from Robinson that the job had been completed, according to the affidavit. Stennis said he learned the following day that Condit had been shot and killed.
In June 2021, Hollis-Boegle was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison on an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter; five years for a charge of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, to run consecutively to the first charge; seven and a half years, to run consecutively to the first charge but concurrently to the second, on a count of possessing a firearm during commission of a felony; and a 10-year suspended sentence to run consecutively to count three on a charge of employing minors in drug crimes.
The next court date for Stennis, now 19, is scheduled for April 18.
