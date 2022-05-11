ENID, Okla. — On Monday, a 24-year-old Enid man was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 15 suspended, on multiple charges, including first-degree rape, across three separately filed felony and misdemeanor cases.
Christian Jade Wyman pleaded guilty to counts of first-degree rape, possession of child pornography, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the first case; counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and discharging a firearm in a public place in the second case; and counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the third case.
He received 30-year sentences, with 15 years suspended, on counts one, two, three, four and six, all to run concurrently, and was ordered to pay court costs; $200 in total to the victim compensation’s fund; and $10,386 in jail costs.
On counts five, seven, eight and nine, Wyman received one year in the Garfield County Detention Facility, all to run concurrently, and was ordered to pay court costs; $120 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; $300 in total in mental health fees; and a $150 lab fee.
Wyman will receive credit for time he’s already served, and a sentence for a second-degree rape charge Wyman was convicted of in 2018 was revoked in full and will run concurrently with the above counts.
Wyman was arrested on June 18, 2021, and charged on June 23, 2021, with the first five counts after the Department of Human Services contacted Enid Police Department regarding a 14-year-old girl who was involved in a sexual relationship was a 23-year-old sex offender, later identified as Wyman, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Police made contact with the girl and her mother, both of whom confirmed the relationship, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states police arrived at a residence in the 2700 block of East Eucalyptus and encountered and arrested Wyman. During an interview at EPD, Wyman admitted to having occasionally stayed at the girl and mother’s residence and to having sex with the girl when she was 13 and after she turned 14. Additionally, Wyman had nude images of the girl on his phone.
Wyman said the girl initially told him she was 17. According to the affidavit, when asked why he stayed after finding out her real age, which he said was after she turned 14, Wyman said it was because he didn’t know how the girl would react if he attempted to end their relationship and that “she could have called the cops.”
Police found illegal narcotics on Wyman at the time of his arrest, and drug paraphernalia and firearm ammunition were present within view inside the residence, according to the affidavit. During the execution of a search warrant for his residence, more drug paraphernalia and a modified firearm were found.
The girl’s mother, unnamed to protect the girl’s identity, was charged with enabling child sexual abuse, entered an Alford plea on an amended charge of child neglect and sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, according to online court records.
