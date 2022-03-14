A 21-year-old Enid man will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to charges of rape and using technology to solicit a minor.
Semion Asael Moore Ramirez was sentenced to 25 years, with 15 suspended, on the first-degree rape charge, as well as 10 years on the charge of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.
The two sentences will run concurrently and stem from an arrest made last month.
On Jan. 29, a report was made with Enid Police Department by an adult who said a 12-year-old girl disclosed that she was raped by a man, later identified as Ramirez, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
While investigating, an EPD detective posed as the girl and communicated with Ramirez via Snapchat. Ramirez arranged to meet with the victim at an Enid motel for sexual activities on Feb. 16.
Detectives arrived at the motel, and Ramirez gave them directions to the room and his room number in Snapchat messages. Detectives messaged Ramirez to open the door, which he did.
Ramirez was then arrested. According to the affidavit, Ramirez said he met the girl on Snapchat and admitted to taking the girl to the motel on two separate occasions. He also said he was aware of the girl’s age.
Ramirez will receive credit for time he’s already served and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund on each charge; a $150 DNA fee; and $114 jail costs, and he is subject to the special conditions and rules for sex offenders.
