ENID, Okla. — A Wakita man pleaded guilty to second-degree rape earlier this week and received a 15-year sentence.
Jeremy Townsend, 33, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, with eight years suspended.
On July 18, 2020, Enid Police Department took a report and initiated an investigation regarding the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to police.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the girl said she had gone to Townsend’s residence and was told that someone she was close to had died.
The girl went inside the residence and said Townsend followed her into a room and was comforting her. She said he removed some of her clothes and began to touch her inappropriately, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the girl said Townsend had sex with her and that she told him she felt uncomfortable but didn’t know he heard her or ignored her.
Townsend told police the teenager had tried to kiss him and got on top of him but that he pushed her away, saying no sexual contact happened, according to the affidavit.
DNA evidence was submitted to and processed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to police, and on Jan. 21, 2022, an EPD detective received information regarding the DNA evidence and conducted another interview with Townsend.
Townsend reiterated what he told police before, and when the detective told him about the DNA found on the girl and asked if his DNA would match, he said it shouldn’t, according to the affidavit.
The detective asked Townsend again what happened, and he said the girl raped him, according to the affidavit, telling the detective he “blocked it all” and “did not know how to tell anyone.”
When asked if he believed what happened was wrong, Townsend said he believed the girl knew it was wrong.
Townsend will receive credit for time served and, upon his release, will have to follow the special rules for sex offenders.
He was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; and $27.96 in medical costs. Jail costs were waived.
