By Kelci McKendrick
ENID, Okla. — A 27-year-old Enid man was sentenced to 101 years in total last week on counts related to domestic assault and battery.
Alexander Aguilar, who was found guilty in a jury trial in September, was charged last summer with one count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of domestic abuse-assault and battery.
On Oct. 20, 2022, Aguilar received a one-year sentence in Garfield County Detention Facility on the first count; and 50 years each with Oklahoma Department of Corrections on the other two counts.
Aguilar’s sentences will run consecutively, and he will receive credit for time served.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:57 a.m. on July 4, 2021, to a residence in the 200 block of East Ash in reference to a domestic in progress.
Police arrived and heard a woman’s voice in a nearby alley say, “Please help me,” the affidavit states.
The woman had her right arm in a makeshift sling using a bath towel and had another bath towel wrapped around the middle of her shin, and the officer noted her leg was bleeding from the wound underneath the towel, according to the affidavit.
When asked what was going on, the woman told EPD that “he,” later identified as Aguilar, was going to kill her, and when police asked the woman where Aguilar was, she nodded her toward the residence.
The woman told police at the hospital that Aguilar had begun drinking around 5 p.m. the evening before, which started an argument. The woman said Aguilar left but later returned and got angry after seeing that she was gathering her things to leave.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Aguilar pushed her down and began hitting and kicking her, breaking her nose and then grabbed her arm and bent it until she heard a cracking sound. Aguilar then made the bath-towel-sling for her and gave her several pills he thought would help with the pain.
Later, in the kitchen, the woman said Aguilar began throwing knives across the room and at the ceiling and at her, which is when she was stabbed in the leg, the affidavit states. Police located the knife, which had a “substantial amount of blood on it,” in the trash can with the blade bent.
The woman said Aguilar “became nice again” after seeing the blood and made her the bath-towel-bandage, according to the affidavit.
Aguilar then made her clean up the blood, she said but she was having trouble due to her arm being in the makeshift sling. The affidavit states Aguilar then pushed her back down and continued to hit her and poured bleach on her and the floor, telling her to mop it up and to not speak to the cops, or else “his friends were going to gouge her eyes out.”
According to the affidavit, the woman said Aguilar also held a knife to her neck and threatened to cut her ankles up if she tried to leave.
Police arrested Aguilar, who was charged on July 9, 2021. His jury trial began on Sept. 6, 2022, and the guilty verdicts were read a few days later.
In addition to his sentences, Aguilar was ordered to pay court costs; $150 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; $16,340 in jails costs; a $5,000 fine; and $1,000 in Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab fees.
A notice of intent to appeal was filed on Oct. 20, stating Aguilar intends to appeal all convictions to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
