A 31-year-old Enid man received a 10-year sentence, with all but five years suspended, on a charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
Adam Moreno pleaded guilty to the charge, which is an 85% crime, on Friday, Jan. 14. A victim impact letter was read by Assistant District Attorney Hope Bryant.
Moreno was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $76 jail costs, and he is subject to the special conditions and rules for sex offenders.
On Jan. 15, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with a then-14-year-old at Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The teenager said Moreno touched her buttocks and rubbed her thigh, the affidavit states, adding that Moreno attempted to reach into her shirt to touch her breast, and she pushed his hand away.
She also said Moreno attempted to kiss her on the mouth, but she turned her head, according to the affidavit. The teenager then said Moreno asked her if she was going to tell on him.
According to the affidavit, the detective spoke with the teenager’s mother, who said when she asked Moreno about the allegations, he admitted that he asked the teenager to see her breasts.
The detective then spoke with Moreno, who said he had his hand underneath the teenager’s shirt and grabbed her breast, according to the affidavit, and she pushed his hand away.
He said he asked the teen to show him her breasts, and she said no, the affidavit states. Moreno said he grabbed her face and kissed her on the cheek, hugged her and grabbed her buttocks.
The detective asked Moreno if he knew this was wrong, and Moreno said he did. Moreno was arrested on Jan. 15, 2020, following the interview.
