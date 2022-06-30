ENID, Okla. — A 22-year-old Enid man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 years old.
Brandon Woodruff was sentenced to 25 years, with 10 years suspended, on each of the three felony counts on Wednesday. All of the sentences will run concurrently.
Woodruff will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund on each charge; a $150 DNA fee; $10,336 in jail costs; and a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee.
According to an amended affidavit filed in the case, Covington Police Department Chief Randall West was contacted by a dispatcher from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12, 2021, to inform him of an individual reporting the sexual abuse of a now-10-year-old girl in Covington.
The abuse had occurred several years prior when the girl was 5 years old and Woodruff was 16 to 17 years old.
During a forensic interview in on Jan. 19, 2021, the girl said Woodruff did “grown-up things” with her on three separate occasions while living at a residence in Covington.
The girl said her mother had walked into the room during the first incident, told her to leave the room and yelled at Woodruff for “a long time,” the affidavit states, but that her mother “never told anybody.”
During an interview with West and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Phillip Ott on March 18, 2021, Woodruff initially denied all allegations made by the girl but later admitted to having sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s mother was charged with one count of failure to report child abuse.
