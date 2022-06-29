ENID, Okla. — A 19-year-old Enid man was sentenced to prison earlier this week in the 2020 death of an Enid man.
Nevaeh Emerlo Don Hill pleaded guilty on Monday to an amended count of second-degree murder in the death of Nestor Garcia Ramirez
He received 40 years, with seven years suspended, with Oklahoma Department of Corrections; one count of first-degree burglary, receiving 20 years; one count of robbery with a weapon, receiving 40 years, with seven years suspended; and one count of assault while masked, receiving 20 years.
All counts will run concurrently, and Hill will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $200 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $16,112 in jail costs.
Conviction on a plea of guilty also subjects Hill to mandatory compliance with the Mary Rippy Violence Crime Offenders Registration Act. A victim impact statement also was given on Monday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded to multiple reports of a disturbance or a shooting at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 3, 2020, at 1921 E. Walnut.
Upon arrival, police found Ramirez with one gunshot wound on his left ribcage area and several injuries to his head, one spent shell casing in the room and a hammer with blood on it, according to the affidavit.
Ramirez was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.
Two women, a then-14-year-old boy and a then-8-year-old boy who had been inside the residence told police they heard kicking on the front door and that two people had them sit at the end of the bed and pointed guns at them, saying they wanted money.
According to the affidavit, one of the two people told the other one person was missing, and went into Ramirez’s room. That was when witnesses said Ramirez was shot. The person in Ramirez’s room came back and told the other they had to go because he had shot someone.
Residents in the neighborhood later told police they had seen a silver-colored vehicle parked in front of 1903 E. Walnut; two men walking toward 1921 E. Walnut; and two men running from the direction of 1921 E. Walnut before getting into the vehicle and leaving.
Based on messages found on Ramirez’s phone, according to the affidavit, it appeared Ramirez had been discussing sex for money with Courtney Renee Flowers, now 27.
Police were able to contact Flowers, who admitted that she had driven her then-boyfriend, Dorhee Ventura Wofford, and another person she knew as “Navy” to 1921 E. Walnut with the intention to commit a robbery, according to the affidavit.
Flowers told police she parked her vehicle down the street at an abandoned house while Wofford and Navy walked toward the residence. The affidavit states Flowers said she heard them kicking the front door and, later, a gunshot.
According to the affidavit, Flowers said Wofford and Navy ran back to her vehicle and told her to drive away, with the two telling her, “This was now a murder, not a robbery,” and talking about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him, while Wofford got money from the others in the house.
Flowers said afterward, she drove Wofford and Navy down to Oklahoma City, and the next day, she and Wofford dropped Navy off at an unknown location in Oklahoma City, the affidavit states. She also said Wofford had made her take her then-5-year-old son with them during the robbery, according to the affidavit.
During a later interview with EPD, police showed Flowers a photo of Hill, and she “immediately reacted” and said Hill was Navy.
In a summary of facts document filed Monday, Hill wrote that on Aug. 3, 2020, he “did take the life” of Ramirez “by shooting him with reckless disregard for his life” and also entered Ramirez’ residence “without permission with the intent to take money.”
Wofford entered a guilty plea last month — after two full days of a trial — to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
As part of Wofford’s plea bargain, he was ordered to testify truthfully in Hill’s trial, which did not occur. A sentencing date for Wofford is set for July 12.
Flowers, who was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of child neglect, is scheduled for a bond appearance on Aug. 9.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
