ENID, Okla. — A 69-year-old Enid man pleaded guilty last week to three charges of lewd molestation to a child under 16 years old in two separate cases.
David Albert Buckles was sentenced Aug. 11 to 15 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections on one count, and 10 years with DOC on the two other counts. All of the sentences in both cases will run concurrently.
Buckles was ordered to pay court costs; $300 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $76 in jail costs.
According to an affidavit filed in one of the cases, Enid Police Department officers took a report in reference to a sex offense on Aug. 17, 2021.
A 15-year-old girl told officers during an interview about an incident from Aug. 17 where Buckles had “started rubbing her back and rubbing her butt,” the affidavit states.
During an interview at the police station, Buckles admitted to touching the girl, saying he “felt guilt” afterward, according to the affidavit.
Buckles also told police about an incident that occurred in December 2020 when he and the girl “did some ‘touchy’ stuff,” the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit filed in the second case, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Aug. 19, 2021, regarding an incident EPD investigated that led to an incident that occurred outside its jurisdiction in April 2019 when the girl was 12.
The affidavit states that an EPD officer collected a written statement from the girl, who said Buckles unbuttoned her pants and touched her inappropriately while she was sitting on the tailgate of a truck.
Buckles will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole consideration and will be required to serve a three-year term of post-imprisonment supervision under conditions determined by DOC.
