MediFlight Hand

A MediFlight helicopter lands at the Garfield County Fairgrounds on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, to transport a man injured in a fireworks explosion. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A 41-year-old man was injured in a firework-related accident Friday evening.

According to Enid Police Department, 911 calls came in around 4:58 p.m. Friday reporting the accident at the intersection of Maple and Tyler.

The man injured his left hand after lighting a firework, Sgt. Justin Hodges said.

He was transported via Life EMS to Chisholm Trail Expo Center, where a medical helicopter flew him to another hospital.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you