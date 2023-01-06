ENID, Okla. — A 41-year-old man was injured in a firework-related accident Friday evening.
According to Enid Police Department, 911 calls came in around 4:58 p.m. Friday reporting the accident at the intersection of Maple and Tyler.
The man injured his left hand after lighting a firework, Sgt. Justin Hodges said.
He was transported via Life EMS to Chisholm Trail Expo Center, where a medical helicopter flew him to another hospital.
