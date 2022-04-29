ENID, Okla. — A 54-year-old man was flown via helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City following a collision near the intersection of Cleveland and Garriott on Friday, according to Enid Police Department.
Rick Childs, of Enid, was in stable condition at OU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries as of late Friday afternoon, police said.
According to a traffic collision report, around 1 p.m. Friday, 32-year-old Lukas Kent, of Garber, was driving a 2018 Ford F150 and attempting to turn out of a private drive in the 700 block of South Cleveland. Kent said he stopped and checked for other vehicles driving south on Cleveland, seeing a Harley-Davidson FWG, ridden by Childs, turning onto Cleveland from Garriott.
Kent said he checked for other vehicles driving north and, thinking he had enough time, started to pull onto the street, according to the report. Childs said he was unable to stop, and the motorcycle struck the pickup truck in the inside, southbound lane of Cleveland.
Two witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed or was picking up speed, and another witness said the pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle and that the motorcycle was unable to stop before hitting the pickup truck.
According to the report, Childs had injuries to his legs and to his internal trunk, and a passenger on the motorcycle had possible leg and internal trunk injuries but denied treatment.
Kent and his passenger were reported to have been wearing seat belts and had no injuries, and Childs and his passenger did not have any occupant protection in use, according to the report.
The condition of both Kent and Childs were apparently normal, the report states.
