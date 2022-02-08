ENID, Okla. — A 35-year-old Enid man is has been charged with multiple crimes stemming from an alleged domestic incident on Feb. 2.
David Bowen was charged Monday with three counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery, two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and one count of sexual battery.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 12:44 a.m. Feb. 2 to a residence on West Maple in reference to a domestic.
After arriving, Officer Cody Smith spoke with a woman who had a large, protruding contusion on her forehead that was beginning to bruise, the affidavit states.
Smith noticed there were definite signs of a struggle in the bedroom where the woman was, and the woman told paramedics that her throat, neck and head were hurting, as well as her mouth, according to the affidavit.
The woman said the choking had been going on for a few days and that even her coworkers could tell that she had been abused, the affidavit states. The medics told the woman she needed to go to the hospital, as the contusion on her head was "fairly large."
Smith noticed the woman had finger-shaped bruises on both sides of her neck and around both of her wrists and near her elbows, according to the affidavit. Smith said it appeared the woman "had been through several violent encounters" over many days, as there were injuries "all over her upper body."
According to the affidavit, Smith also noticed blood on the bed and pillows.
When Smith asked the woman about the strangulation, the woman said on a scale of 1 to 10, the pain while she was being strangled was a 10 and that the strangulation lasted for a couple of minutes, the affidavit states.
The woman also said Bowen had pulled her mouth open, grabbed her tongue and started pulling it out. The affidavit states that the woman said Bowen had punched her in the forehead, resulting in the contusion.
The woman told Smith the entire time Bowen was strangling her, all she could think was that "he was going to kill her," according to the affidavit.
Bowen was arrested, and his bond was set at $200,000, according to online court records.
