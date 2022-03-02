ENID, Okla. — A 28-year-old Enid man is facing charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Erick Resendiz-Hernandez was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged on Tuesday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department officers responded to a domestic in progress at a residence on South Wallace around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 19. Officer Cody Jones spoke with a woman inside the residence who was "not forthcoming" with him" and then spoke outside with Resendiz-Hernandez, who told Jones an argument between him and a woman occurred but that nothing physical happened.
Officer Neal Storey noticed the woman had marks on the left side of her neck and asked Jones to take a look.
Jones then spoke with the woman and saw "fresh, distinct lacerations and abrasions to the left side of her neck consistent with being choked," according to the affidavit. Jones asked her why she hadn't said anything before, and the woman said Storey only saw the marks because her hoodie strings had come undone and that she didn't "want any problems."
The woman stated she "doesn't want this." Due to the circumstances, Jones asked if she had done this to herself, and the woman clearly stated she did not.
Storey then spoke with the woman again and told her she needed to be honest with him and asked again what happened to her neck, and according to the affidavit, Resendiz-Hernandez could be heard saying the woman had scratched herself.
After several minutes of asking the woman what happened, the woman said Resendiz-Hernandez had pushed her into a window and threw a chair at her. She said she ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife to protect herself, the affidavit states.
Resendiz-Hernandez was walking around in the home after the woman told him to leave, saying how he has done "so much for the home," she said, adding that Resendiz-Hernandez "feels like he needs to be in control," according to the affidavit.
The woman said Resendiz-Hernandez was able to pull her into a bedroom and then became angry and yelled at her. The woman said she put her hands up in a fighting position and told Resendiz-Hernandez not to touch her.
The woman said after going to a couple of different rooms, they ended back up in the bedroom, where she retreated to the northeast corner, the affidavit states. Storey asked her what happened after she had put her hands up, and the woman said Resendiz-Hernandez "grabbed her neck and started squeezing as hard as he could."
According to the affidavit, the woman showed Storey where she was in the bedroom and said after Resendiz-Hernandez let her go, she told him if he was going to hit her to not hit her in the face, as she was going to see her children the following day.
The woman then said Resendiz-Hernandez punched a wall and they went into another room. According to the affidavit, the woman said she wouldn't help Resendiz-Hernandez gather his belongings and that this was when he pushed her into the window and threw a chair at her.
Storey asked the woman which hand Resendiz-Hernandez used, and she said both and then showed Storey bruising on both sides of her neck that appeared to be consistent with someone being choked, the affidavit states, and a bruise on her right bicep area.
Resendiz-Hernandez' bond initiallywas denied but later it was set at $10,000, along with a no-contact order, according to Garfield County Detention Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.