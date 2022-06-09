ENID, Okla. — A 29-year-old Enid man is facing multiple charges after being accused of strangling a woman last week.
Cody Shrum was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and interrupting an emergency telephone call.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a woman called the Enid Police Department on Monday, June 6, and told Officer Leroy Palmer that around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, Shrum got mad at her and started throwing her around the house by her hair.
The woman said Shrum threw her down on the ground and on the furniture before grabbing her by her throat and choking her, according to the affidavit, and she said she almost passed out.
She said she told her 8-year-old daughter, who was present during the alleged incident, to call 911 but that Shrum took the cellphone away from her daughter and locked both of the girl's and the woman's cellphones in a safe, adding that he also took her wallet and keys, the affidavit states.
The woman said whenever she tried to scream for help or talk, Shrum would choke her, and that when she tried to leave, he would push her down on furniture or toss her on the floor, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the woman said at one point, Shrum fell and landed on a table, which left a gash on his back and made him angrier. She said she fought him back and knows she scratched him, and that he grabbed the girl's arm and took her to her bedroom.
The woman said Shrum told her "he was not going to lose her," that he "was not afraid to go to jail," and that "if he couldn't have her, then no one could," according to the affidavit.
The woman said they all went to a fast food restaurant, and said Shrum told her if that if she "did anything stupid, he would hurt her and her daughter," the affidavit states.
The woman told Palmer on Monday she already had spoken with the district attorney's office in Kingfisher and had paperwork filled out for a protective order but that it had to be filed in Garfield County.
During a follow-up interview, the woman told Sgt. Nicole Binckley she estimated Shrum choked her approximately 10 times and that the violence had escalated in the past few weeks, according to the affidavit.
Photographs of the woman's injuries, including various bruises, were taken by Officer James McFadden, and during an interview, the girl told McFadden on June 3, she saw Shrum on top of the woman, that he picked her up and put her in her bedroom twice and that she saw that the woman scratched Shrum, the affidavit states.
According to online court records, Shrum's bond was set at $100,000 on Thursday, and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman.
