ENID, Okla. — A 25-year-old Enid man is facing felony domestic abuse charges after authorities said he beat his girlfriend of two months.
Brice Grizzle was charged on Wednesday with one count each of a domestic abuse assault and battery-subsequent offense, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, disruption of an emergency phone call and obstructing an officer.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, two officers and one sergeant with he Enid Police Department responded to Grizzle’s home address in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Dispatch told officers that during the phone call, a woman was heard crying and saying she needed an officer before hanging up. Dispatch attempted to call the woman back but did not get an answer.
Police spoke with a man on-scene who was “shaken up about something that was going on.” The man told officers, “It’s not me. It’s my cousin” and said they had been playing video games in the garage when the woman grabbed Grizzle’s phone, which “triggered” Grizzle and that was when it “went crazy real fast,” according to the affidavit. The man said Grizzle ran after the woman and he could hear yelling and screaming from inside.
The man said he went inside the house to try and get Grizzle away from the woman, but according to the affidavit, Grizzle told the man to get out and that he would beat him up. The man said Grizzle threw a liquor bottle at him but missed. The man told officers his cousin’s son was inside the garage and that he wanted to get him out of the home.
Inside, Grizzle stepped out of the bathroom, and the sergeant told Grizzle to put his hands up. According to the affidavit, Grizzle said, “No, sir,” before partially closing the door to the bedroom. Another officer then told Grizzle to show his hands.
Grizzle then put his hands above his head, and the officer saw a woman walk behind Grizzle. The sergeant walked closer to the bedroom and called for the woman to come out of the bedroom, the affidavit states. The woman told the officers “not to shoot,” and the sergeant assured her they wouldn’t shoot anyone and ordered her out of the room.
The woman began to exit, and when one of the officers told Grizzle to turn around, he “became very aggressive” and screamed obscenities, according to the affidavit.
The woman then ran past the officers, who noted “noticeable swelling” around the majority of her face and a swollen lip. Grizzle then said there were no issues, willingly turned around and put his hands behind his back.
When the sergeant told Grizzle not to move so he could place handcuffs on him, Grizzle began screaming again and “began to tense up and walk toward” one of the officers, who then discharged her Taser. Grizzle was placed into handcuffs.
The woman told EPD that before calling 911, she had picked up Grizzle’s phone and walked from the garage to the main part of the house, which made Grizzle angry, according to the affidavit. The woman stated he began beating on her with closed fists and put her head through the living room wall.
At one point, the woman said, she was on the floor throwing up when Grizzle began to kick her in the stomach, the affidavit reads, and choked her “to the point of losing consciousness for a second.”
Later, Grizzle told the woman to call 911. The woman said while she was on the phone with dispatch, Grizzle took the phone and threw it across the bedroom. The woman said she and Grizzle had been friends for years but had only been dating for a couple of months.
The affidavit states that Grizzle was convicted of domestic battery in Kansas in February and April 2016.
Grizzle’s bail was set at $20,000 with the condition of having no contact with the woman.
