An Enid man is facing charges of first-degree burglary, robbery with a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Shane Galusha, 45, was charged on Wednesday in relation to an incident that occurred several months ago. According to online court records, his bond was denied until he appears in court.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded to a West Hickory residence around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2021, in reference to a robbery after the fact.
The affidavit states Officer Joseph Ortiz spoke with a man who said he had heard a knock on his door around 10 or 11 p.m. the night before and answered the door to see Galusha, a woman and another man later identified as Shaun Prock, who is also facing charges in relation to the incident.
According to the affidavit, the man said Prock put a gun to his head — another affidavit filed in the case said to his chest. Once inside, the man said Galusha and Prock took turns holding him at gunpoint as they “ransacked” his residence while the woman stayed in the living room.
While the three were inside his residence, the man said Galusha said the man had disrespected the woman. The man said he had only met the woman through another woman and that he didn’t know anything about her, according to the affidavit.
Around 11 p.m., the man said Prock took him, at gunpoint, to an ATM and made him withdraw $220 before taking him back to the residence and continued to go through the house, the affidavit states.
The man said afterward, they stole his truck and that Galusha and Prock told him that if he called the police “they would come back and kill him and burn his home down,” according to the affidavit. He added that they said if he did not call the police, they would bring his truck back when they were finished with it.
Among the items the man said were taken from his residence were a TV, $50 to $100 from his wallet, a couple of cellphones and a guitar.
According to the other affidavit, EPD Detective John Cunningham spoke with Prock, who said he had taken Galusha and the woman to the man’s residence, where Galusha confronted the man about disrespecting the woman.
Prock told Cunningham that Galusha and the woman began to go through the man’s residence but he wanted to leave, according to the other affidavit.
Prock stated Galusha took his gun from him when he wanted to leave and instructed him to load things into the vehicle.
Cunningham asked Prock how they left the residence, and Prock said he left in the truck he was driving that was full of stuff they had taken, while Galusha and the woman left in the man’s truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.