DRUMMOND, Okla. — A Garfield County man is facing nine counts of animal abuse after being charged in Garfield County District Court.
Michael James Cearing, 44, was charged Aug. 18, 2023, with the felonies.
On June 21, 2023, a Garfield County Sheriff's Department deputy was called to an address in Drummond for three aggressive dogs at large, as well as a possible dead animal, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Cearing was leasing the residence, according to the affidavit. Three dogs were seen, including one that appeared to have recently given birth. One dog was missing fur around its ear and eyes, according to the affidavit, and another appeared sick and emaciated with its ribs and backbone showing.
The deputy stated he did not see any food or water available, and the only shelter was under the porch or house, according to the affidavit.
The deputy heard another dog inside the house, and after a search warrant was obtained, an adult dog and four puppies were found, according to the affidavit.
"All the animals were in need of care or medical attention due to fleas, sores, or other parasites," according to the affidavit.
The floor of the house was covered with animal feces, vomit and other debris, according to the affidavit. The house had no air conditioning and no running water. There also was no source of clean food or water present, according to the affidavit.
On June 25, two people who were cleaning the house found a dead puppy under a couch, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.