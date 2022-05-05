ENID, Okla. — A 28-year-old man entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and two lesser charges on what would’ve been the third day of his ongoing trial.
Dorhee Ventura Wofford, with his attorney Tim Beebe, appeared before District Judge Paul Woodward on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, to plead guilty to three charges in connection to the 2020 death of Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
Wofford initially was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked. In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
The state of Oklahoma, represented by assistant district attorneys Sean Hill and Hope Bryant, amended the charge of first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder, and the charge of assault while masked was dismissed without costs. The robbery and burglary charges remained the same.
As part of the plea bargain, Wofford will have to testify truthfully in the upcoming trial for Nevaeh Emerlo Don Hill, who is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked in relation to Garcia’s death.
Wofford’s sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 20, two weeks after Nevaeh Hill’s trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 6. Contingent upon his cooperation and truthful testimony, Wofford will receive a lesser sentence on the three counts, to run concurrently, with the Department of Corrections.
If Wofford does not cooperate and testify truthfully, Woodward said Wofford can be sentenced to the maximum on the three counts, which is up to life in prison on the second-degree murder charge.
Also facing charges in relation to Garcia’s death is Courtney Flowers, who was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect.
Flowers’ next appearance in court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 14. Nevaeh Hill has a bond appearance at 9:30 a.m. May 11.
