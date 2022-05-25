epd west cherokee

Enid Police Department block the area near the intersection of Cherokee and Monroe on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, while investigating a shooting. (Kelci McKendrick / Enid News & Eagle)

 Kelci McKendrick | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A 31-year-old man died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the leg, according to Enid Police Department.

At 9:39 a.m., EPD received a 911 call reporting a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of West Cherokee, police said.

EPD, Enid Fire Department and Life EMS responded to the scene. Police secured the scene in and around the residence, according to EPD.

Spencer Alexander Young was found with a gunshot wound to his right leg and was in critical condition, police said. Young was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to EPD, the shooting appears to be accidental, and the gunshot was self-inflicted.

