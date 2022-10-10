ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department spent several hours Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, negotiating with a man who threatened to jump from an abandoned grain elevator near the North Van Buren overpass.
EPD received a call about a suspicious person at 2:21 p.m. about the man. Upon arrival, officers were told the man was climbing the grain elevator, according to an EPD news release.
Officers went to the grain elevator and saw the man acting erratically and threatening to jump from the top of the grain elevator, according to the release. Officers at the scene negotiated with him for several hours as he entered and exited the structures on the grain elevator. The man ultimately climbed to the top of the tower and hanged himself with a chain.
After some difficulties, officers managed to get to his location and freed him from the chain, according to the news release. He was unconscious but breathing. The man was secured, and Enid Fire Department worked with officers to extract him from the top of the structure. Life EMS was standing by at the scene.
At of 7:15 p.m., extraction from the building was ongoing. The rope team from the Enid Fire Department was working to hoist a basket gurney to the top of the elevator. Police Chief Brian Skaggs said, "Our primary concern was for the safety of the individual and our options were limited to get him to safely."
