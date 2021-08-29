ENID, Okla. — A 68-year-old Enid man who was arrested last week has been charged with a total of three counts of lewd molestation to a child under 16.
After being arrested by Enid Police Department on Aug. 18, David Albert Buckles was charged with two of the three counts on Wednesday and the third count on Thursday, according to online court records.
On Aug. 17, EPD officers took a report in reference to a sex offense and interviewed a 15-year-old girl, who told officers about an incident from Aug. 17 where Buckles had “started rubbing her back and rubbing her butt,” according to an affidavit filed in the case.
During the course of the investigation, Buckles was located at his residence and consented to an interview at the police station, EPD said in a press release.
In the interview with Detective Austin Lenamond, Buckles confessed to the crimes of lewd molestation against the girl and stated he “felt guilty” after he had touched her, according to the affidavit.
Buckles also told police in another interview about an incident that occurred last December when he and the girl “did some ‘touchy’ stuff,” the affidavit reads.
According to a separate affidavit filed on Thursday, police contacted Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Victor Fulton that an incident EPD investigated led to an incident that occurred outside EPD’s jurisdiction in April 2019 when the victim was 12.
The affidavit stated that EPD Officer James McFadden collected a written statement from the alleged victim of the offense, who said Buckles unbuttoned her pants and touched her inappropriately.
Buckles’ bond was set at $20,000, and he was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility last week. Buckles was released on Wednesday, but he was rebooked and released again Thursday, according to the jail.
Buckles is set to appear in court for both cases on Sept. 27.
