ENID, Okla. — A 62-year-old Enid man was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd molestation earlier this week.
Jeffrey Curless was charged with the two felony counts on Wednesday. His bond was set at $100,000.
On Sept. 21, two officers with Enid Police Department took a report of a sex offense. A woman reported that Curless had engaged in suspicious behavior with the victim, referred to only by initials in the affidavit filed in the case, which also states that the victim has been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability.
The woman said that on Sept. 19, her juvenile son attempted to go into a shed at Curless’ residence, but the door was locked. The boy heard sounds coming from inside, so he recorded the incident.
The affidavit states that the sounds coming from the victim “seem as if she is in discomfort or pain.” An incomprehensible conversation between her and Curless can be heard, though the victim can be heard saying “no” at one point in the recording.
On Sept. 22, an EPD sergeant spoke with the victim’s mother, who was unaware of the allegations and said the victim stays at Curless’ residence almost every weekend and that he is “like a father figure” to her, the affidavit states.
During a forensic interview, the victim said Curless was touching her inappropriately when the recording was taken, according to the affidavit. The forensic interviewer asked her if Curless had touched her inappropriately before, and she said he had but that she told him to stop.
In a follow-up interview, the victim said Curless said he wanted to have sex with her and pulled his pants down, according to the affidavit, and the victim said she told Curless he could get arrested and that “you know it is illegal.” The victim said that he didn’t care, and she said she moved away from him and left because she “felt like she was going to throw up.”
Curless was ordered to not have any contact with the victim or her family and to comply with a protective order. He was released on bond Thursday, and his arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 12.
