A Waukomis man is facing charges of possessing and downloading child pornography.
Dillon Wayne Lee, 20, was charged on Friday with one count of possessing child pornography, one count of downloading child pornography and one count of using access to a computer to violate the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a cellphone belonging to Lee, along with a signed search warrant, were brought in by Waukomis Police Department Chief Logan Niles to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4, 2021.
Deputy Cole Harber performed a cellphone extraction. Once he started processing the information, Harber saw hundreds of illicit pictures and videos. There were several pictures and videos of children of varying ages, as well as a video depicting a prepubescent child being engaged in a sexual act, according to the affidavit.
Niles said the cellphone was seized from Lee while in his possession during an interview at his residence outside of Waukomis. The cellphone was seized based on another search warrant Niles obtained for electronic devices in Lee’s possession, and later transferred custody of the device to the GCSO.
Harber later obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized several electronic devices. While the search warrant was being conducted, Lee was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for a warrant over offenses committed in Niles’ case.
Harber then obtained a search warrant for Lee’s cellphone and performed another extraction for his case. While analyzing the data, Harber found thousands of illicit images and videos that, as of March 9, were still being processed. At that time, 40 of the videos “clearly showed” children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts, according to the affidavit.
Lee’s bond was set in the amount of $500,000, according to online court records.
On Oct. 6, Lee was charged with one count of transmitting information by computer for purposes of instigating sexual conduct with a minor and and one count of blackmail.
