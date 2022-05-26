ENID, Okla. — A 25-year-old Enid man is facing multiple domestic charges after allegedly choking a woman in late April.
Zaire Jones was charged with four counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, one count of kidnapping and one count of domestic abuse-assault and battery on Wednesday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, at 4:07 p.m. April 27, a woman reported a domestic battery incident to Enid Police Department.
The woman said around 10 p.m. on April 23, Jones had arrived at her residence and spent 30 to 40 minutes banging on the doors and windows, trying to get inside, the affidavit states. The woman said she eventually let Jones inside to avoid attracting attention from neighbors.
The woman said she and Jones were talking normally for a short period of time but that Jones got in her face and began yelling at her, according to the affidavit. The woman said she was scared and was able to go into another room and believed Jones was leaving, but after a short period of time, she said Jones entered the room she was in.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she had been sitting on a chair and that Jones picked her up by her neck using both of his hands. The woman said Jones lifted her feet completely off the ground and that she was struggling to breathe. She said she believed this lasted for about 30 seconds but that she was panicking, so it was hard for her to give a confident answer.
The woman said Jones choked her in the same manner four additional times, one of which she said he used cleaning gloves, the affidavit states. She also said Jones wrapped a phone charger around her neck “with the intention of strangling her” and that one of the incidents occurred after he had grabbed her by her wrists and threw her onto a bed.
The woman said at one point, she believed Jones had calmed down. Jones approached her and asked her for a hug while she was still lying on the bed, according to the affidavit, and she said when he did that, he grabbed her throat using both hands.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Jones had stuck his fingers down her throat while she was attempting to take anxiety medication and that at one point, Jones tried to bite off her painted fingernails “since he had paid for them.”
The woman stated between the choking incidents, she tried to leave her residence, where Jones did not live, but said Jones would grab her and prevent her from leaving, according to the affidavit. She said she made it to her car in the garage at one point but didn’t realize Jones had taken her car keys and phone.
She said she told Jones multiple times to leave and that she wanted to leave, but that he wouldn’t leave and wouldn’t let her leave, the affidavit states. The woman said Jones eventually left between 3 and 4 a.m. on April 24.
According to the affidavit, the woman said due to Jones being in the Air Force, she had made a report with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations. An agent attempted to speak with Jones about the incident, but Jones said he wanted an attorney. The agent was able to seize Jones’ cellphone and collect a DNA sampled using a military procedure similar to a warrant.
The woman did not have any injuries and only reported having a sore right wrist at the time of making the report at EPD, according to the affidavit.
According to online court records, Jones’ bond was denied.
