ENID, Okla. — A 54-year-old Enid man is facing a child abuse charge after allegedly leaving bruises on a child after spanking him.
Jeffrey Taylor was arrested Sept. 27, charged with the felony count Wednesday and arraigned Thursday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department was told about a child abuse on Sept. 27, 2022, that had occurred at an Enid residence.
Upon arrival, a detective spoke with a 12-year-old boy, who said he had spilled fake blood on the carpet at his house on Sept. 26. When the boy told Taylor what had happened, the boy said Taylor "shoved" him, grabbed a belt and spanked him on the buttocks and the backs of his legs, according to the affidavit.
The boy said there had been past incidents where Taylor grabbed him by the neck and punched him on his hip and leg. The affidavit states the boy showed the detective his leg, and the detective saw numerous purple and red bruises.
According to the affidavit, the detective later received photos that showed "significant purple and red bruising" from the boy's buttocks down to his lower thigh, right above his knees.
Taylor's bond was set at $15,000, and he was released on bond Sept. 29 with the condition of having no contact with the victim. He was arraigned Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.