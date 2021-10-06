A 20-year-old Waukomis man was charged on Wednesday with one count of transmitting information by computer for purposes of instigating sexual conduct with a minor and one count of blackmail.
Dillon Wayne Lee was arrested in Enid on Tuesday evening and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on the complaints. His bond was set at $500,000.
According to a press release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Waukomis Police Department took a harassment report involving an unknown party sharing private sexual images of the victim using numerous fake Instagram accounts. Numerous victims knew the unknown party as “Mike.”
During the investigation, WPD developed Lee as the suspect and seized his cell phone based on a search warrant, the release states. Multiple other search warrants were executed by WPD on social media accounts and emails.
Interviews were conducted with several victims who said they were solicited for private sexual images, which included blackmail, at times.
Additional search warrants were executed on Lee’s cell phone, and evidence of the initial crime reported was found. During the search of the cell phone, graphic images and videos of child pornography were located on the device, the release states.
GCSO, with assistance from WPD, executed more search warrants at the residence in an attempt to gather additional evidence regarding the investigation.
The joint investigation is ongoing, with additional charges forthcoming, according to the release. GCSO and WPD are seeking the public’s help in identifying additional victims who might have been exploited by an Instagram account with the username @munchowat and/or @Kp_20031234.
If anyone has information regarding the case, contact GCSO or WPD at (580) 237-0244.
Sheriff Cory Rink said in the release that since GCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children team launched three weeks ago, GCSO is now able to work with other agencies in the county who do not have the same technology and training.
“Our goal is to educate the public about the dangers of child predators on the internet,” Rink said in the release. “I am very proud of the Waukomis Police Department and our deputies for their hard work and dedication to the ICAC team. This is not an easy case. Some of the evidence and property recovered are disturbing. This process takes time and effort to complete an investigation.”
