ENID, Okla. — An Enid man is facing charges of child neglect after allegedly leaving two children inside a vehicle at a local bar.
Chad Bedore, 32, was charged with the two felony counts May 18. Bond was set at $7,500.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, around 1:12 a.m. May 15, Enid Police Department officers were at Scooters Bar, 3630 N. Van Buren, for unrelated issues when an employee told them a screaming and crying child was walking around in the parking lot.
Police spoke with the 7-year-old, who said she was asleep in her father's vehicle, and when she woke up, she was all alone, the affidavit states. A 4-year-old child later was found in the vehicle, as well.
Officers later spoke with Bedore, who said he was there to meet his ex to give the two children to her so he could hang out with friends, according to the affidavit. While waiting, Bedore said he went inside and had one drink.
Bedore told police he had shown up around 12:30 a.m. but said he had only been there for 20 minutes. According to the affidavit, the time of that statement was around 1:30 a.m.
According to the affidavit, Bedore said he had called and texted his ex multiple times and told her to meet him at Scooter's, but he refused to show officers the alleged text messages and phone calls from his cellphone.
Police then spoke with the children's mother, who also was at Scooter's, according to the affidavit. She told officers she had left the children with Bedore and had seen him inside the bar but assumed he had left the children with a babysitter. Due to past issues with Bedore, the mother said she didn't speak with Bedore there, the affidavit states.
When asked about Bedore's claims about meeting her there to drop off the children, the mother denied it and then showed police her cellphone, which had multiple text messages from Bedore time-stamped at 1:22 a.m.
The messages read, "Cops are out her about to take our kids," "I brought them up here saying that you were going to take them," "I told them I was meeting you up here," and, "Tell them that," according to the affidavit.
A pair of handcuffs were found handcuffed to the 4-year-old's carseat in the back of the vehicle where the child had been sitting, according to the affidavit.
