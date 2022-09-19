ENID, Okla. — A 51-year-old man charged earlier this year in the sexual assault and death of a toddler appeared in court Monday afternoon, Sept. 19 2022.
Michael Scott Geiger was charged in late April with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary following 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton’s death.
Geiger appeared before Special District Judge Brian Lovell on Monday for a bond appearance. A status court date was set for Nov. 7 ahead of Geiger’s two-day preliminary hearing, which will at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16-17.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28 to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Arriving officers found Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, and performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene and transported her to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Police determined Geiger to be a person of interest, and he was located later that same day on the rooftop of a business near the hotel and arrested.
The affidavit states Geiger was staying in one room but occupying two rooms at the hotel and had met the girl’s parents, Chelsea Guyton and Cody Buckingham, on April 27.
Geiger allegedly offered the couple $5,000 in exchange for “letting him have” Chelsea for 24 hours, according to the affidavit. Chelsea and Buckingham declined the offer but said they could find another woman for Geiger to “hang out” with, leaving the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to bring the woman to the hotel.
Buckingham said Guyton had been in their room asleep along with the girl’s sleeping grandfather, according to the affidavit. Upon their return, the parents and the woman knocked on both doors to the rooms Geiger was occupying but didn’t get an answer. They then made their way to the swimming pool area and discovered Guyton.
According to the affidavit, Geiger was seen running from the area of the two rooms he was occupying, holding a “baby doll” in his arms. He later fled the hotel.
Detectives found blood in one of the rooms Geiger had been occupying, along with a pair of girls’ underwear with blood inside; girls’ capri pants and a headband; and an earring that matched a missing one found in Guyton’s ear.
When detectives turned on the television in the room, the Nicktoons channel was on, according to the affidavit.
In the other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Guyton’s family was staying in, along with gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
