ENID, Okla. — The 51-year-old man charged in the sexual assault and death of a toddler was arraigned Monday morning.
Michael Scott Geiger appeared before Associate District Judge Tom Newby for his arraignment Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, entering a plea of not guilty.
Geiger was charged April 29, with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary following the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton.
The first-degree burglary charge was dropped at a hearing last month, during which prosecutors filed a bill of particulars, stating the death penalty is being sought in the case.
Newby said Monday he was looking to set a trial for May 2023, but Geiger’s attorney Gretchen Mosely said that was “outside the realm of possibility for a case of this nature.”
Geiger will appear in court for a bond appearance Jan. 3, 2023, which is when Newby said he would like both parties to present their scheduling proposals for the case.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. April 28 to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Upon arrival, officers found Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, and performed CPR.
Life EMS arrived and transported Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit. She had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Police arrested Geiger, who had been determined as a person of interest, later that same day after locating him on a nearby business’ rooftop — also finding a pair of gloves, a hat and a white pillowcase with blood on it in the immediate area, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Geiger was staying in one room but occupying two rooms at the hotel and had met the girl’s parents, Chelsea Guyton and Cody Buckingham, on April 27.
Geiger allegedly offered the couple $5,000 in exchange for “letting him have” Chelsea for 24 hours, according to the affidavit.
They declined the offer but said they could find another woman to “hang out” with Geiger, leaving the hotel between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to bring her to the hotel. Buckingham said Guyton and the girl’s grandfather had both been in their room asleep when they left, according to the affidavit.
Upon returning, the parents and the woman knocked on both doors to the rooms Geiger was occupying but didn’t get an answer, so they made their way to the swimming pool area and found Guyton.
According to the affidavit, Geiger had been seen running from the area of the two rooms he was occupying, holding a “baby doll” in his arms, later fleeing the hotel.
According to the affidavit, detectives found a “noticeable amount” of blood in one of the rooms Geiger had been occupying, as well as a pair of girls’ underwear with blood inside, girls’ capri pants and a headband and an earring that matched one found in Guyton’s ear.
When detectives turned on the television in the room, the Nicktoons channel was on, according to the affidavit.
In the other room, detectives found a juice bottle matching others found in the room Guyton’s family was staying in, along with gummy worms placed on the bed in a “nature that wouldn’t suggest the candy was accidentally spilt,” describing the candy as being placed on the bed “as if to possibly entice a child,” according to the affidavit.
