ENID, Okla. — A months-long investigation by Enid Police Department detectives resulted in the arrest of 63-year-old Billy Ray Hatch on a complaint of aggravated possession of child pornography.
At 2:18 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, Detective Sgts. Shawn Ramsey and Tanner Austin, along with Detective Randy Wilson, served a search warrant at Hatch's residence, 1402 E. Broadway.
Detectives found the man in possession of thousands of files of child pornography, according to an EPD news release.
The investigation began in January, when Wilson received information from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Wilson, who is a member of the OSBI ICAC Unit, was able to identify Hatch as the suspect in the case.
Wilson spoke with Hatch at his place of employment and explained he had a search warrant for his residence, according to EPD. Hatch cooperated in the search, logging into his laptop computer and showing Wilson folders containing images of child pornography.
Wilson later interviewed Hatch at Enid Police Department, and Hatch confessed to possessing more than 2,000 images, according to EPD. Detectives seized two laptop computers and more than 100 digital storage devices from Hatch’s residence.
Hatch was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography and volition of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
The investigation is ongoing.
