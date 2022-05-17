ENID, Okla. — A 32-year-old Texas man was arrested after colliding with another vehicle at Southgate and Van Buren on Monday night.
Anthony Snyder was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and failure to yield right-of-way.
At 9:56 p.m. Monday, Enid Police Department responded to the intersection. A woman driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Southgate attempting to turn left onto Van Buren, according to an accident report.
The woman said she had a green arrow light and was going through the intersection when Snyder's Jeep Cherokee struck the her vehicle's front passenger side. Snyder told police he was driving south on Van Buren when he went through the intersection and struck her vehicle.
According to the report, Snyder said the light was yellow and that he'd had "two to three beers prior to the accident." His blood-alcohol content was at 0.12%, according to the report.
The woman's vehicle rolled and ended up on its roof, though the woman was uninjured, according to the report. Snyder, who had possible injuries to his arms, refused medical treatment and was arrested later.
Both vehicles were towed due to damage, according to the report.
