ENID, Okla. — A 19-year-old Enid man has been arrested on complaints of lewd molestation, manufacturing child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
According to a press release, two men contacted Enid Police Department on April 5 with concerns of images discovered on the cellphone of Zayne Anthony Nafus.
A search of the cellphone led detectives to finding 21 pornographic images of a 4-year-old girl dated September 2021.
During an interview with Sgt. Aaron Barber, Namus admitted to taking the photos found on his cellphone while he molested the girl, according to the release. The images were dated Aug. 27 and 28, 2021.
In 2018, then-16-year-old Nafus was charged as a youthful offender with a single felony count of lewd molestation.
The case was adjudicated on Sept. 1, 2020, and Nafus received a deferred sentence of 25 years.
