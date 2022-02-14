A 38-year-old Enid man was arrested on Friday on a complaint of failure to register as a sex offender.
According to a press release from Enid Police Department, Michael Gene McLaughlin reported to EPD on Jan. 18, 2022, following his release from prison to register with the department as a sex offender.
Detective Shawn Ramsey explained all of the rules and regulations required of him to McLaughlin, who signed the documents and was given a copy of the rules and regulations, according to the release.
The release states that during his visit to EPD, McLaughlin became upset that he could not live at the address where he wanted to register, as the residence was not in an approved area. McLaughlin said he would have to sleep on the streets for a night and would return the next day to register an address.
McLaughlin did not return the next day, according to the release, and did not answer the phone number he provided to police until Jan. 31. McLaughlin returned to the department and registered as a transient sex offender, unable to find a residence in an approved area.
Checks of the area McLaughlin was supposed to be staying in found he was not following the requirements of a transient sex offender, according to police. McLaughlin also failed to check in with the department every week, which also is a requirement.
McLaughlin was stopped on Feb. 11 while walking in the 1600 block of East Oklahoma. Following an interview with Ramsey, McLaughlin was arrested, police said.
