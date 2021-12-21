ENID, Okla. — A 27-year-old Enid man was arrested on a complaint of child abuse Tuesday after admitting to hitting a 7-month-old boy in the face.
Delbert Franklin Davis Jr. was arrested by Enid Police Department detectives and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on the felony complaint, according to an EPD press release.
On Monday, patrol officers and detectives Austin Lenamond and Robin Bench responded to an Enid daycare facility concerning the abuse of the child.
Officers and detectives met with a caseworker from Department of Human Services and found that the 7-month-old boy had a visible slap mark on his face.
It was learned that Davis, boyfriend of the child’s mother, was to have been babysitting when the injury occurred, the release states.
Lenamond interviewed Davis about the boy’s injury and initially denied any involvement, but according to the release, later in the interview, he admitted to hitting the boy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.