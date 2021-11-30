ENID, Okla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested last week on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Enid Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children detectives arrested Justin Shaklee on Nov. 23, according to a press release from EPD.
During an interview with Sgt. Aaron Barber, Shaklee showed photographs of child pornography on his phone and admitted to having someone sexually abuse a younger sibling, record it and send him the recordings, the release states.
Shaklee told investigators he had used multiple phones and social media apps and accounts in relation to child pornography, according to EPD.
Shaklee was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on the multiple counts following the interview.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and further charges and arrests are anticipated.
