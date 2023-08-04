KINGFISHER, Okla. — Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man in the death of a woman found in a Kingfisher motel on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Joseph Hayslip was arrested and booked into Kingfisher County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint.
Kingfisher Police Department requested OSBI assistance after the woman’s body was found around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Cattlemen’s Inn Motel, near West Broadway and South Main in Kingfisher. According to OSBI the woman had suffered injuries consistent with a homicide.
Officers learned she had been living with Hayslip, according to OSBI. He was located and interviewed by OSBI special agents. Based on evidence and information obtained, Hayslip was arrested, according to OSBI.
