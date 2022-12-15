ENID, Okla. — A man is in custody following a three-hour standoff with Enid police Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in relation to an alleged armed robbery that occurred last weekend.
Garland Manning was arrested on complaints of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, though Enid Police Department Lt. Bryan Hart said more complaints are anticipated.
According to an EPD incident report, around 8:02 p.m. on Saturday EPD responded to 1421 Lounge on South Van Buren in reference to a robbery in progress.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with an employee who stated a man had entered the business at around 7:30 p.m. and walked around, getting a bottle of water before leaving. He returned at 7:45 p.m. and asked the employee if he had left his wallet, and after being told he hadn’t, the man left again.
The man entered a third time at 8 p.m., “racked a round into the chamber of a handgun” and told the employee he wanted money out of the safe, the report states. The employee described the gun pointed at him as a 9mm Springfield Armory XD with magnifier sights on the back.
According to the report, the employee retrieved the cash for the man, who also took some other items, including multiple keys and the employee’s cellphone, which was not active. After taking the items, the man walked out the front door and made a left turn, and the employee said he locked the door and called 911.
Video surveillance cameras at the business were not working, according to the report. Officers canvassed the area for the man but did not locate him at that time.
Police received information Thursday morning that Manning was a suspect in the armed robbery, and EPD got a warrant for his arrest, Hart said.
Hart said EPD learned Manning was at a residence in the 1100 block of East Cherokee. Upon arrival at around 2:33 p.m., police made contact with the homeowners, who confirmed Manning was inside, and the house was surrounded by multiple units from EPD and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Enid Fire Department also responded.
The SWAT Team took over the scene, and the standoff lasted around three hours, ending when Manning left the residence at 5:22 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
An alleged accomplice, Jerred Cooper, was arrested Wednesday after police identified him as being involved in a residential burglary from several months ago. Police learned Cooper may be a suspect in the armed robbery at 1421 Lounge, and Hart said he confessed his involvement in an interview.
Cooper was arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery with a firearm, as well as a second-degree burglary complaint in relation to the residential burglary.
