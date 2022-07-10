A 65-year-old Enid man is facing a charge of feloniously pointing a firearm after allegedly brandishing a gun at people from a vehicle in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
Arthur Kliewer was charged with the single felony count on Thursday, and his bond was set in the amount of $250,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded on July 1 to a local Mexican restaurant in reference to a weapons-in-progress. Dispatch said a reportedly “drunk” man inside a silver truck had presented and pointed a firearm at other patrons of the restaurant while in the parking lot.
An officer on scene spoke with the two victims, who said they were walking out of the restaurant when they saw a man, whom they identified as Kliewer, drop a large whiskey bottle out of the door of the truck, seeing it shatter on the ground in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.
One of the two said he yelled to Kliewer about the broken glass, at which point Kliewer rolled down the window of his truck and yelled back, according to the affidavit.
The victims said the man then pulled a black handgun out of the center console of the truck and brandished it at them. They said they ducked behind several vehicles and tried to remain hidden, as they were “in fear for their lives” and due to Kliewer circling the parking lot in the truck several times, the affidavit states.
One victim said he saw Kliewer get out of his truck and put the broken glass of the whiskey bottle into the bed of his truck before driving off, according to the affidavit.
Officers went to the residence where the truck was registered and saw it parked in the driveway. According to the affidavit, they made contact with Kliewer and asked him if he had been at the restaurant within the past 30 minutes.
Kliewer said he had not been there and had been asleep at his house. Police asked if anyone could confirm his story, and although Kliewer initially said that nobody else besides his dogs was home, he eventually said his wife was.
The affidavit states Kliewer then became “increasingly belligerent and argumentative” with officers, was handcuffed and told he was in investigative detention. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Kliewer said he did not understand his rights and did not wish to speak further with police.
Kliewer’s wife told EPD sergeants Kliewer had been at the restaurant to pick up their dinner and had returned shortly before the officers arrived, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant for the residence and the truck was completed. Police found a black semi-automatic pistol with red accents inside the truck’s center console, which is where one of the victims said Kliewer had removed the firearm from, according to the affidavit.
The firearm was found to be loaded with a round chambered and was seized, along with the ammunition and magazine inside it.
Officers also located the shattered remains of a glass whiskey bottle inside the bed of the truck, consistent with what one of the victims told police, according to the affidavit.
