Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, windy and colder with a mixture of wintry precipitation developing late. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.