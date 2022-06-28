Clarence Maly thanked the voters Tuesday night after unseating Garfield County District 3 Commissioner James Simunek in the Republican primary.
Maly will talk over the seat in January since no Democrats, independents or Libertarians filed for the November general election. He polled 1,873 votes, or 54.85%, compared to 1,542, or 45.15%, for Simunek.
"First off, I'd like to thank all the voters of District 3," Maly said. "I look forward to representing them for the next four years and continuing my years of community service."
Simunek's term ends before Jan. 2, 2023, after serving as one of Garfield County’s three commissioners for 12 years.
“I’m pretty proud of the job I did — just after so long, somebody’s gonna come along and get the votes,” he said. “I do want to wish Clarence good luck and hope he does well.”
Simunek said on of the things he is most proud of is making out road-use agreements with wind energy companies. The companies redo roads they are using, then pay the county to keep the roads up. The money goes into the maintenance and operations accounts for whichever districts the roads are in.
He also pointed to the tax increment finance district he and other commissioners approved that led to the billion-dollar Koch Fertilizer expansion in Garfield County.
“That was a big milestone for all of Enid,” Simunek said.
Maly was born and raised in Bison before moving to Waukomis. He spent more than 40 years working in the oil field industry, has been self-employed for the past 25 years as a lease maintenance operator, is fire chief of Waukomis Fire Department and serves as chairman of Garfield County Public Safety Association.
“I have no problem with working with and leading people,” he said previously. “At this time in my life, with my experience, I feel like I can bring a difference to the county commissioners’ office.”
Maly said some of Garfield County’s issues he wants to focus on, include public safety and budgeting.
“As a Garfield County commissioner, you’re basically a manager of budgets and personnel, so I would work with whoever I need to try to make things better, or see where we … budget and make sure the tax dollars are spent better,” Maly said.
