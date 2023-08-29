A family friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, with a card show hosted by On Deck Sportscards.
There will be a food truck, Eat Em Up Hot Dogs, as well as a craft show, free bounce house, face painting and events taking place at Enid Escapes, the escape room business located at the mall, as well as discounts for the Selfie Shack and more.
Gary Williams, owner of On Deck, said this card show will be larger than previous shows held at the mall, with card vendors coming from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and even Texas. Vendors will be on hand selling sports cards, as well as new Disney themed cards that will arrive at On Deck on Wednesday. There also will be a Pokemon event held during the card show, during which people can learn how to play Pokemon and learn the strategies behind the game. There will be 40 tables set up for the card show. Williams said there is no fee for a table for vendors, which is a motivator for vendors to make the trip to Enid for Saturday's card show.
"This is going to be huge. If you collect cards or know anybody who does, they should come out here because these guys are from everywhere," Williams said. "We do it free, we don't charge for tables. Now these dealers are wanting to be a part of this with us."
On Deck Sportscards is located inside Oakwood Mall, 4125 W. Garriott.
