ENID, Okla. — Morbid the Haunted Museum presents The Summoning at Oakwood Mall every week Thursday through Saturday until Halloween.
Morbid The Haunted Museum is one of a kind, full of mystery and macabre, said owner Tracey Ullrich.
The museum is not a haunted house, there are no strobe lights, jump scares or costumes. Many of the objects and vessels housed in the museum are said to be possessed by spirits, Ullrich said.
The display features items like dolls, embalming machines, caskets, photos, dybbuk boxes, Free Mason items, Knights Templar oddities, murderabilia and vessels. There are around 50 objects in the temporary Oakwood display.
The Haunted Museum plans to become a permanent fixture in Enid, following the close of the holiday season, Ullrich said.
The Summoning will go on until Halloween, then will transition into The Craziest Christmas ever. There will be odd Christmas music and decorations, haunted Christmas items and photos with Krampus, Ullrich said.
An Enid native, Ullrich has been collecting haunted items for the last 20 years.
“We are really excited to bring The Summoning to Enid, along with the museum, eventually full time,” Ullrich said. “This is something to showcase a part of Enid’s history. From John Wilkes Booth to the Free Masons, there are lots of fantastic items, and we would like to keep that history going in the city of Enid. The Summoning is the only one of its kind in Oklahoma. The only place you can do it, is right here in Enid.”
Morbid has its own ghost meters and spirit boxes available for patron usage, attendees are welcome to bring their own EMF detectors, he said.
Attendees will be guided through rooms with different items, learning about their haunted history. The Summoning room contains several different items patrons can select to bid for the presence of spirits.
Tickets and times will be limited in availability to groups of 14 people at a time. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at morbidhauntedmuseum.com.
